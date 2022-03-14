Advertisement

Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to US Congress

The US sends more aid to Ukraine as Russian forces continue to inch closer to Ukraine's capitol.(Source: CNN, FROM FACEBOOK, MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES, TWITTER, etc. )
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a virtual address to the U.S. Congress as the Russian war on his country intensifies.

Zelenskyy will speak Wednesday to members of the House and Senate, the Democratic leaders announced.

“The Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a statement Monday.

They said all lawmakers are invited to the talk that will be delivered via video at the U.S. Capitol. It comes as Congress recently approved $13.6 billion in emergency military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

“We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelenskyy’s address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy,” the leaders said.

Zelenskyy spoke by video with House and Senate lawmakers earlier this month, delivering a desperate plea for more military aid.

Caption

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Lake Worth Beach
4 men rescued after boat sinks offshore near Boynton Beach
Pedestrian struck, killed by Tri-Rail train in West Palm Beach
Fort Pierce searching for missing 10-year-old girl
Body parts found at wildlife preserve identified

Latest News

Mets fans lineup to snag spring training tickets
According to the Department of Justice, Scott Shaw is accused of inappropriately touching at...
Former San José State trainer accused of sexually assaulting female student-athletes, DOJ says
Henry Sautner, commanding officer of Manhattan South Detectives, gives an update on a recent...
NYPD official said homeless man was sleeping when shot
Driver falls asleep at wheel, kills 2 men changing tire
Owls earn No. 5 seed, learn opponent in College Basketball Invitational