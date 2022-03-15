Advertisement

1 person dead after shooting in West Palm Beach park

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
One person is dead after a shooting incident in West Palm Beach Monday evening, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.

The shooting occurred just after 6:30 p.m. at Echo Lake Park located on Haden Avenue and Pinehurst Drive.

Detectives are at the scene investigating the incident.

Officials said there is no threat to neighbors.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

