1 person dead after shooting in West Palm Beach park

One person is dead after a shooting incident in West Palm Beach Monday evening, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.

The shooting occurred just after 6:30 p.m. at Echo Lake Park located on Haden Avenue and Pinehurst Drive.

Detectives are at the scene investigating the incident.

Officials said there is no threat to neighbors.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

