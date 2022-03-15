Brightline launches BrightBikes in West Palm Beach

Brightline is expanding their services in South Florida, this time with bicycles.

For the first time on Tuesday, bicycles will be available to rent at 17 bike stations throughout West Palm Beach.

The President of Brightline Patrick Goddard says the motor-less form of transportation is part of Brightline's efforts to offer an eco-friendly mode of transportation.

"We are keen on providing people with alternate modes of getting to and from the station," Goddard said. "And this is just another way for people to do that in that fun and eco-friendly way."

The bikes can travel to and from their West Palm Beach Station. They can also be used to ride around the downtown area, which Goddard says is a convenient alternative to cars as more people move to Palm Beach County.

"It's becoming more dense. There's a lot more people living and working in the downtown area. So, providing them with alternative to driving their car is really what we're all about. We think it's highly creative to the economy and people's health."

The official launch is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James will join Goddard in a fun ride around downtown.

Their first fleet launching Tuesday consists of 150 bicycles and 20 e-bikes available across the 17 stations in West Palm Beach. The bikes can be rented and returned to any of the designated stations.

Rates will start at $1 per 30 minutes. Brightline is also offering a BrightBike subscription at $15 per month.

The BrightBike app is now available in the app store.

Goddard says the 17 stations are the first of many they plan to launch in South Florida.

