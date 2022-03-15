Advertisement

Fort Pierce man accused of kidnapping teen girl in Utah

This photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a pair of handcuffs and a key. A...
This photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a pair of handcuffs and a key. A grandfather has returned a pair of handcuffs he stole from a Los Angeles police officer 60 years ago. Last month, he sent an envelope to the LAPD's West Valley station. It contained the cuffs and their key, along with a $100 donation and the letter of apology. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Fort Pierce man is facing federal charges after being accused of kidnapping a Utah girl, according to Wyoming police.

Officials said Chris Evans, 25, and the victim, a 13-year-old girl, were found at a truck stop in Cheyenne, Wyoming, last week.

Evans is accused of using "Oculus," a virtual reality platform, to communicate with the girl.

According to officials, this is reported to be the first known kidnapping case involving Oculus.

Residents in her hometown of Roosevelt, Utah, prayed for her safe return last week.

She was not hurt, police said.

Evans remains in jail.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI), is taking over the investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Pedestrian struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Lake Worth Beach
4 men rescued after boat sinks offshore near Boynton Beach
Pedestrian struck, killed by Tri-Rail train in West Palm Beach
Fort Pierce searching for missing 10-year-old girl
Body parts found at wildlife preserve identified

Latest News

Palm Beach County woman on mission to help Ukrainian family
1 person dead after shooting in West Palm Beach park
Detectives arrest fentanyl drug dealer in Port St. Lucie
Police searching for gunman in Stuart shooting