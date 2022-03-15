PBSO deputies seek driver in Greenacres fatal crash

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies have issued a search warrant for the driver, they say, is responsible for a fatal accident.

The two-car crash happened on Jan. 30 at the intersection of Haverhill Road and Clinton Boulevard. Authorities said Saul Romero-Zelaya, 20, was intoxicated when the car he was driving collided with another, killing the passenger.

We’re looking for Saul Romero Zelaya. Have you seen him? If you’re reading this, the person you got into a car accident…... Posted by PBSO - Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

The driver of that vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information regarding Romero-Zelaya’s whereabouts is urged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477.

