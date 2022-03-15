Suspect arrested after woman fatally shot at West Palm park

Police in West Palm Beach said a fistfight between two women turned deadly Monday, resulting in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Riviera Beach woman.

Investigators said the dispute occurred just before 6:30 p.m. at Echo Lake Park in the 2000 Pinehurst Drive.

Officers later responded to a report of a woman shot and bleeding at the scene.

When police arrived, they found the victim, whose name has not been released, lying on the pavement in the parking lot of the park. She was pronounced dead by West Palm Beach Fire Rescue.

Investigators determined that a large crowd of people showed up at the park to witness a fight between the two women.

Police said during the fight, the suspect, Jasmine Nelson, 32, of West Palm Beach, had a handgun that she fired, striking the victim and instantly killing her.

Police spokesman Mike Jachles said Nelson fled after the shooting and later met detectives at a restaurant in the 4200 block of Okeechobee Blvd. near West Palm Beach.

Nelson was charged with one count of second-degree murder and was booked into the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Main Detention Center early Tuesday morning.

Police said their investigation continues and additional charges could be pending.

Investigators said the fight between the two women was part of an ongoing dispute but did not offer more details.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about the case should call West Palm Beach police Detective Paul Creelman at 561-822-1676.

Scripps Only Content 2022