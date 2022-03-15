Vero Beach boy, 14, dies after friend accidentally shoots him, police say

A 14-year-old Vero Beach boy is dead after police said he was accidentally shot by one of his friends.

According to the Vero Beach Police Department, the incident happened on Jan. 30. After nearly two months of investigating the case, police said Tuesday this was a "tragic accident" and criminal charges will not be filed.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Treasure Coast News

Investigators said the boy and two friends were in his bedroom playing with a firearm.

The teen's mother told police her son woke her up, saying he had accidentally shot himself.

"During the initial investigation, the boy’s friends who witnessed the incident confirmed the statements made by the victim," Vero Beach Police Chief David Currey said in a news release Tuesday.

First responders raced to the child's home and, despite their best efforts to perform life-saving measures, the 14-year-old tragically died from his injury.

The boy's mother told investigators her son had had been ordering parts off the internet and was building a gun, but she was not aware he had ammunition.

Police said that during the course of their investigation, the evidence determined that one of the victim's friends was actually holding the gun and accidentally fired it, striking the teen.

"According to statements made, the boy did not know the firearm was loaded," Currey said.

The police department said Tuesday the incident was a "tragic accident" and no one will be arrested or charged in the case.

"The Vero Beach Police Department would like to remind those with firearms in their possession to always keep their firearms locked up and kept away from children," Currey said.

Scripps Only Content 2022