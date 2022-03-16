Boca man wins $5M playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

A 61-year-old Boca Raton man just claimed a big jackpot playing a Florida lottery scratch-off game.

Officials announced Wednesday that John Young of Boca Raton, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD scratch-off game.

Young chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,915,000.

The Boca Raton man purchased his winning ticket from a Kwik Stop store located at 1300 Northwest Seventh Ave. in Boca Raton.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-2.91.

However, the odds of winning $5 million are 1-in-4,027,792.

