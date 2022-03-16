Boy, 4, drowns at community pool in Port St. Lucie

A 4-year-old boy drowned in a community pool in Newport Isles, Port St. Lucie police said Tuesday night.

At 5:44 p.m., officers responded to reports of the drowning in the 1800 block of Southeast Gatlin Boulevard.

In a news release, the department said a preliminary investigation revealed the child was at the pool when a family member observed the child underwater. The boy was taken out of the water and CPR was immediately started until officers arrived and took over life-saving measures.

The St. Lucie County Fire District continued life-saving measures and transported the child to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this extremely difficult time," the department said in a statement. "A victim’s advocate and chaplain responded to the scene to provide resources to the family."

PSLPD activated critical incident stress management protocols "o ensure first responding officers have the necessary resources to cope with the incident."

Newport Isles is a gated 764-home residential community east of Interstate 95.

