Disney workers plan walkout to protest ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020, file photo, the road to the entrance of Walt Disney...
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020, file photo, the road to the entrance of Walt Disney World has few cars, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Two more unions have reached agreements with Walt Disney World over furloughs caused by the theme park resort's closure during the new coronavirus outbreak. The agreements reached late Friday, April 10, apply to security guards and workers involved in facilities and operations. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Disney workers are planning walkouts during their breaks every day this week to protest CEO Bob Chapek’s slow response in publicly criticizing Florida’s so-called Don’t Say Gay legislation.

The group of Disney employees said this week on their website that the act of protest will culminate next Tuesday with a general walkout by LGBTQ workers and their supporters at Disney worksites in California, Florida and elsewhere.

The Florida bill bars instruction on "sexual orientation or gender identity" in kindergarten through grade 3.

It has been sent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it.

