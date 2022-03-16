Advertisement

Lyft details fuel surcharge to help offset rising gas prices

Lyft is planning to pass the rising cost of gas to users in a new fuel surcharge.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Lyft will add a fuel surcharge of 55 cents to each ride given by its drivers to help offset surging gasoline prices.

The company said earlier this week that it would be following DoorDash and Uber who also announced surcharges this week and on Wednesday it released details of its plan.

The company said in a blog post that the surcharge will be effective beginning next week, with all of the money going directly to its drivers.

The measure will remain in place for at least the next 60 days.

Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year. (CNN, @DTGTACOS, INSTAGRAM)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

