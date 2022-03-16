Advertisement

Palm Beach County school officials to vote on contract to provide PBSO deputies to schools

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Starting next week, Palm Beach County deputies could begin patrolling public school campuses to cover a shortage of school district police officers.

The Palm Beach County School Board is scheduled to vote at its March 23 meeting on a contract with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office to allow deputies to cover and patrol school campuses "for the protection and safety of school personnel, property and students within the school district."

The Palm Beach County School District Police Department currently has more than 60 vacant positions.

If the contract between the school board and sheriff's office is approved, deputies will be provided to schools on an as-needed basis until May 26, 2023.

Each PBSO deputy will be paid $100 per hour and every sergeant will get $136 per hour, which is considered overtime. According to school district documents, the utilization of Palm Beach County deputies will cost the district around $1 million out of the school police department's operating budget.

School district police officers can earn anywhere between $27.23 and $46.54 per hour, according to the school district's website.

A sheriff's office spokesperson told WPTV in February that PBSO will provide roughly 20 deputies to cover 20 schools while the School District of Palm Beach County grapples with a shortage of police officers.

There are more than 170 public schools in the district. The remaining campuses will continue to be covered by school district police officers.

In the wake of the devastating mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in 2018, all public school campuses in Florida are now required to be manned by at least one law enforcement officer.

If you're interested in becoming a police officer in the School District of Palm Beach County, click here to fill out an application.

