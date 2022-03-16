Advertisement

Russian employee released after on-air protest

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
A Russian journalist who interrupted a state TV news bulletin and denounced the war in Ukraine has been fined 30,000 rubles ($280) by a Russian court.

Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at Russian-owned Channel One, burst onto the set of a live broadcast of the nightly news on Monday evening, holding a sign protesting the Russian invasion and shouting, “stop the war."

For many, her demonstration was the first time they heard any dissent about what is happening in Ukraine.

It is not clear if she will face separate, more serious charges under Russia's new laws criminalizing dissent.

It’s a deliberate act of civil disobedience that reminding some of America’s own history in the quest for justice.

“I felt echoes of the civil rights years when I saw the protester in Russia,” said Russell Williams, an associate professor at Wheaton College.

Williams says America’s dark days in history are often remembered with simple acts to end racism.

“There were many people in many places who put themselves at risk and understood that they may not come out of this well,” said Williams.

