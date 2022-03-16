Travis Rudolph denied 'stand your ground' defense

A Palm Beach County judge ruled Wednesday that a former Florida State University football star cannot use a "stand your ground" defense in his first-degree murder case.

Travis Rudolph, 26, is accused of killing a man in Lake Park last spring.

Rudolph is charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office probable cause affidavit, Rudolph shot two people during an altercation outside a home in the 500 block of North Redwood Drive last April.

One of the victims fled after the shooting and was later found fatally wounded in the front passenger seat of a car near 40th Street and Broadway Avenue in West Palm Beach. The driver and back seat passenger were also in the car, but they were uninjured.

Another victim was found with gunshot wounds at the shooting scene in Lake Park.

A star wide receiver at Cardinal Newman High School, Rudolph went on to play at Florida State. He hauled in 153 catches for 2,311 yards and 18 touchdowns in three seasons with the Seminoles from 2014-16.

