2 dead after shooting on Broward County Transit bus

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Two people were killed and two others were injured after a gunman opened fire Thursday afternoon aboard a county bus in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

The shooting occurred on a Broward County Transit bus just before 4 p.m.

The police chief in Fort Lauderdale said the shooter surrendered after the bus driver drove to the Fort Lauderdale police station.

Police said the shooter and the victims were all on board the bus.

The bus was also involved in a crash with another vehicle while going to the police station.

Three people in the car were treated for minor injuries.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. The names of the victims and the gunman have not been released.

