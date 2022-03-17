Arrest made in Greenacres Citizen Observer Patrol vehicle shooting

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives said they have arrested the suspect wanted for firing shots into an unoccupied Citizen Observer Patrol vehicle in Greenacres.

Detectives identified Isaiah Brice as the suspect following an investigation.

Brice was captured on surveillance video shooting at a PBSO unoccupied COP vehicle on the evening of March 8.

According to PBSO, Brice was charged with the vehicle shooting, and also charged for a separate shooting that occurred on March 11, where he shot the Greenacres Community Center several times with the suspected same firearm that was used to shoot the PBSO COP vehicle.

Scripps Only Content 2022