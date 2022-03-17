Advertisement

Body of missing diver found off Jupiter coast

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The body of a 58-year-old missing diver has been recovered off the coast of Jupiter, authorities said Thursday afternoon.

The U.S. Coast Guard tweeted around 12:30 p.m. that Robert Macintyre was last seen diving Thursday morning.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Macintyre was with a group of divers in a charter boat called The Republic IV, which had left from the Jupiter Dive Center.

The dive was supposed to last 35 to 45 minutes, but Macintyre never resurfaced. He was reported missing around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said Macintyre's body was eventually found around 3 p.m., three miles off the coast of the Jupiter Inlet.

The Coast Guard, PBSO, and Jupiter Police Department were all involved in Thursday's search using both helicopters and rescue boats.

