Boynton Beach Fire & Recreation Jr. Academy trains kids to be firefighters

A spring break camp is bringing elementary aged kids together to teach them about fire prevention and safety.

The camp, hosted by Boynton Beach Fire Rescue, puts students in the gear and teaches them how to be a firefighter.

“Trying to figure out a program to expose kids to what it was we did in more than just stop drop and roll,” said Jahmar Marriott, firefighter with the city of Boynton Beach. “We wanted to really immerse them in what we were doing in the fire service.”

For 9-year-old, Josiah Marriott, he said there is no other place he would rather be this spring break.

“We get to see cool things, we get to learn a lot, and have a lot of fun,” said Josiah Marriot.

But for Josiah Marriot, it’s about more than just climbing the ladder and using the fire hose.

“This is the first step to becoming a firefighter like my dad,” said he said.

Josiah Marriot's dad, Jahmar Marriot, has been a firefighter for 21 years.

“For him to say he wants to be just like me makes me feel like I’m doing something right,” he said.

Jahmar Marriott heads this program that allow kids to fully immerse themselves in what it’s like to become a firefighter.

“Kids are seeing things on TV,” he said. “But when you put your hands on something, it totally changes the feel, it changes the energy. It really puts you in the boots of what’s going on.”

With the hands on-experience comes mentorship as well.

“We give these kids the opportunity to basically see their heroes,” he said. “Every little kid says they want to be a firefighter or be president when they grow up.”

On Friday, the students will officially graduate from this mini academy to become junior firefighters.

