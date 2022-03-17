Bridge tender arrested after woman dies in fall from drawbridge

A bridge tender was arrested Thursday in connection with the February death of a 79-year-old West Palm Beach woman who fell from the Royal Park Bridge.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said Artissua Lafay Paulk, 43, of Greenacres, was arrested on one count of manslaughter by culpable negligence.

Police said she was taken into custody with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service around noon.

But despite the arrest, there are still questions unanswered.

Carol Wright was a grandmother who fell to her death on Feb. 6.

"I mean, she earned the right to live out her golden years in South Florida with her loving family in a manner that she chose to do. That was wrongfully taken from her," said Attorney Lance Ivey, who represents Wright's family.

Ivey has always claimed that the bridge tender was at fault.

Police now say an arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday and Paulk was taken into custody at her Greenacres home on Thursday at noon.

The U.S. Marshal's Office assisted in the arrest.

Because no police report was released, the probable cause for Paulk's arrest remains a mystery.

The statement released by the department Thursday eliminates one cause.

A search of Paulk's phone shows she was not on the device when she raised the bridge, while Wright walked her bicycle across the bridge.

An incident report released by the Florida Department of Transportation contains a statement by Paulk's supervisor that she was drug tested right after Wright fell and passed.

“So, I believe that when we get the video evidence of this incident, it will reveal unequivocally that the bridge tender's statement doesn't align with the true facts,” said Ivey.

Ivey spoke on Facebook Live hosted by WPTV about the statement Paulk made on an FDOT incident report.

According to the report released Wednesday, Paulk said she opened the bridge after receiving a call from a boat. She said she went out on the balcony and waited for a person to finish running across the span and looked both ways.

Ivey has called for additional safety measures that protect the public against bridge tender negligence.

"Again, you wouldn't need any other additional remedies if the bridge tenders follow the basic protocols," Ivey said.

WPTV has also learned more about the bridge tender's past.

According to court documents, Paulk was arrested in 2014 for possession of marijuana and cocaine following a traffic stop. The charges were dropped by the state attorney.

In 2018, she received an animal welfare citation for failing to seek medical care for her dog, despite the animal's leg injury.

Manslaughter by culpable negligence carries a maximum 15-year prison.

After Paulk's arrest Thursday, she was brought to the West Palm Beach Police Department headquarters where she was interviewed by detectives

Around 2:30 p.m., she was transported to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Main Detention Center where she was booked in the case.

