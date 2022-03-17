Bridge tender arrested after woman killed in fall from drawbridge

A bridge tender was arrested Thursday in connection with the February death of a 79-year-old West Palm Beach woman who fell from the Royal Park Bridge.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said Artissua Lafay Paulk, 43, of Greenacres, was arrested on one count of manslaughter by culpable negligence.

Police said she was taken into custody with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service around noon.

Paulk is the bridge tender who was on duty Feb. 6 when Carol Wright was walking her bike across the span when it opened, sending the victim to her death.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Paulk's cellphone on Feb. 15.

Two days later they met Paulk at her house where she surrendered the phone.

Investigators later determined that Paulk was not using her phone at the time of the incident.

After her arrest Thursday, she was brought to the West Palm Beach Police Department headquarters where she was interviewed by detectives.

Around 2:30 p.m., she was transported to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Main Detention Center where she was booked in the case.

