Coast Guard searching for missing diver off Palm Beach
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Multiple agencies are searching for a missing diver off the coast of Palm Beach on Thursday.
The U.S. Coast Guard tweeted around 12:30 p.m. that Robert Macintyre, 58, was last seen diving Thursday morning near the Lake Worth Inlet, which runs between the island of Palm Beach and Palm Beach Shores.
Macintyre was reportedly wearing a black wetsuit and had a silver oxygen tank, the Coast Guard said.
The Coast Guard said partner agencies are assisting in the search.
If you have any information about Macintyre's whereabouts, call the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Miami at 305-535-4472.
