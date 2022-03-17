Advertisement

Gifted lottery scratch ticket from mom cashes for $1M prize

Kyle Avery won $1 million on a Massachusetts Lottery scratch ticket.
Kyle Avery won $1 million on a Massachusetts Lottery scratch ticket.(Mass. Lottery)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - A Massachusetts man got rewarded in a big way for helping his mother with her vehicle.

Kyle Avery recently won a $1 million prize thanks to a $1,000,000 Winter Winnings lottery scratch ticket that was purchased at a convenience store in Wilbraham, according to Massachusetts Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja.

Lottery officials say Avery was given the scratch ticket as a thank you gift from his mother after performing work on her car.

Avery chose to receive the prize as a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes, reported by Western Mass News.

The Big Y Express store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2022 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida National Guard soldiers deploying overseas to help Ukrainians
Suspect arrested after woman fatally shot at West Palm park
Travis Rudolph denied ‘stand your ground’ defense
Boca man wins $5M playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game
Boy, 4, drowns at community pool in Port St. Lucie

Latest News

A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Rescuers search for survivors in smashed Mariupol theater
FILE - Britain's Princess Diana and her Private Secretary, Patrick Jephson, at Heathrow Airport...
BBC apologizes to Princess Diana aide over interview deceit
LIVE: Biden remarks at Friends of Ireland Luncheon
Amazon is acquiring Hollywood studio MGM.
Amazon closes $8.5B deal to acquire Hollywood studio MGM