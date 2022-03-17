Incident report released on woman's deadly fall from Royal Park Bridge

An incident report the day a woman fell to her death from the Royal Park Bridge was released to Contact 5.

In it is a word-by-word description of events written by the 25-year-old bridge tender who was working the bridge that day.

It starts at 12:50 p.m. when the bridge tender said they got a call from a boat for the bridge to open at 1 p.m.

"I walked out on balcony to see roadway for people walking. I went back in, turn my lights to red. I then walked back out on balcony to see that all cars had stopped and no one was on the bridge," stated the bridge tender.

They state a man was running across the bridge and that they waited until he got across to lower the gates.

"I walked out on balcony to look to see that I had no one on bridge. I pulled locks, walked back out on balcony. No one was on bridge. Then, I did my second announcement looked again and started raising," stated the bridge tender.

Moments later, 79-year-old Carol Wright lost her life.

"The bridge tender pushes the button that would ultimately turn out to be a slow and mental and physical death sentence for Carol," said the family attorney Lance Ivey during a press conference Feb. 14. "She was clasping on. She knew the only thing preventing her from the concrete and the steel below was her 79-year-old arms and hands. She maintained that position for several minutes. She gave it a valiant effort."

In the incident report, the bridge tender states, "once I got the bridge lowered, gates up, someone was banging on door. I went to find out and guy said a lady fell in the water"

“Our goal is that will never, ever, ever, ever happen to another family,” said Ivey.

We are not naming the bridge tender as they have not been charged with a crime.

Contact 5 reviewed a search warrant by police which investigates the bridge tender for manslaughter by culpable neglect.

