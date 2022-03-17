Advertisement

O’Shea’s St. Patrick’s Day Block Party returns to Clematis in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a two-year hiatus, the annual St. Patrick’s Day Block Party is returning to the 500 block of Clematis Street.

Live music, outdoor seating, and leprechaun-themed swag lined the street. The event is put on annually by O’Shea’s Irish Pub.

They said the last time they attempted to host their pot-of-gold party they were shut down because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“It was literally on St. Patrick's lunchtime that we were forced to close. Literally on the 17th of March. So yes, that was an interesting, interesting time,” said Morris Costigan, owner of O’Shea’s Irish Pub. “But it was an interesting time for everybody, so that you're back. We're back and still here and still, hopefully bigger and better going forward.”

Organizers say they are too busy to celebrate tonight, but will have fun tomorrow.

The party on Clematis Street goes on all night. You may have been spotted at the party.

Check out WPTV's Instagram below for festive photos.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida National Guard soldiers deploying overseas to help Ukrainians
Suspect arrested after woman fatally shot at West Palm park
Travis Rudolph denied ‘stand your ground’ defense
Boca man wins $5M playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game
Boy, 4, drowns at community pool in Port St. Lucie

Latest News

Will COVID-19 cases rise again because of new variant?
Rising cost of goods impacting South Florida breweries
Coast Guard searching for missing diver off Palm Beach
Oil prices dropped, why hasn’t the price of gas?