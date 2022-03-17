O’Shea’s St. Patrick’s Day Block Party returns to Clematis in West Palm Beach

After a two-year hiatus, the annual St. Patrick’s Day Block Party is returning to the 500 block of Clematis Street.

Live music, outdoor seating, and leprechaun-themed swag lined the street. The event is put on annually by O’Shea’s Irish Pub.

They said the last time they attempted to host their pot-of-gold party they were shut down because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“It was literally on St. Patrick's lunchtime that we were forced to close. Literally on the 17th of March. So yes, that was an interesting, interesting time,” said Morris Costigan, owner of O’Shea’s Irish Pub. “But it was an interesting time for everybody, so that you're back. We're back and still here and still, hopefully bigger and better going forward.”

Organizers say they are too busy to celebrate tonight, but will have fun tomorrow.

The party on Clematis Street goes on all night. You may have been spotted at the party.



