Report: Bridge tender says she checked span before woman fell

For the first time, the public is hearing from the bridge tender from the day a woman fell to her death from the Royal Park Bridge.

The Florida Department of Transportation, responding to a public records request from WPTV's Contact 5 investigative team, released the incident report from Feb. 6 when 79-year-old Carol Wright fell from the bridge to her death.

It is a word-by-word description of events written by the 25-year-old bridge tender who was working the bridge that day.

Contact 5 was the first station to report on how Palm Beach County has disciplined and fired bridge tenders. It also obtained videos of separate incidents where a motorist and a bicyclist were left stranded when bridge tenders opened their draw bridges.

The investigative team also reported that West Palm Beach police obtained a search warrant for the cellphone for the bridge tender on duty when Wright died, claiming it was for manslaughter by culpable investigation.

WPTV is not naming the bridge tender because she has not been charged with any crime.

The incident started at 12:50 p.m. when the bridge tender said they got a call from a boat for the bridge to open at 1 p.m.

"I walked out on [the] balcony to see [the] roadway for people walking. I went back in [to] turn my lights to red. I then walked back out on [the] balcony to see that all cars had stopped, and no one was on [the] bridge," stated the bridge tender.

She writes in her recount that a man was running across the bridge and that they waited until he got across to lower the gates.

Wright had ridden her bike to a book shop on Palm Beach on Feb. 6 and was returning home, according to attorney Lance Ivey, who is representing her family.

According to Ivey, Wright was pushing her bike along a pedestrian walkway on the bridge when the deck suddenly started to ascend. The family's position is that the bridge tender was negligent.

"The bridge tender pushes the button that would ultimately turn out to be a slow and mental and physical death sentence for Carol," Ivey said at a Feb. 14 news conference. "She was clasping on. She knew the only thing preventing her from the concrete and the steel below was her 79-year-old arms and hands. She maintained that position for several minutes. She gave it a valiant effort."

In the incident report, the bridge tender stated, "once I got the bridge lowered, gates up, someone was banging on [the] door. I went to find out, and [the] guy said, 'A lady fell in the water.'"

Also, included in the incident report, is a narrative by the bridge tender's supervisor. A drug test administered at the scene on the bridge tender came up negative, she wrote.

