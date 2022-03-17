Advertisement

YMCA of the Palm Beaches to host Women in Construction event

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As part of Women's History Month, the YMCA of the Palm Beaches is hosting a Women in Construction event in partnership with XCel Mentoring.

The event will be held on March 19 at 10 a.m. for teenage girls, ages 15 through 19.

The event will showcase career opportunities in trades for females, including construction, electric, and plumbing. Participants will be building a picnic table on site as part of the program.

For more information about the event, click here.

