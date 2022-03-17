YMCA of the Palm Beaches to host Women in Construction event

As part of Women's History Month, the YMCA of the Palm Beaches is hosting a Women in Construction event in partnership with XCel Mentoring.

The event will be held on March 19 at 10 a.m. for teenage girls, ages 15 through 19.

The event will showcase career opportunities in trades for females, including construction, electric, and plumbing. Participants will be building a picnic table on site as part of the program.

