1,000 rounds of ammunition found after girl made 'kill list'

Investigators said earlier this month they found more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition at the Port St. Lucie home of a 14-year-old girl accused of making a"kill list" that targeted students at West Gate K-8 School.

According to a probable cause affidavit from the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, a school administrator was notified that the teen possessed a "kill list" with the names of eight children.

The list consisted of the children's names and a depiction of the number of times the teen thought about killing them.

The report stated there was no mention of how the girl intended of carrying out the act.

Deputies then went to the 14-year-old girl's home, receiving consent from the parents to search the residence.

At the teen's home, deputies said they found more than a thousand rounds of different caliber live ammunition.

However, there was no firearm located which could be associated with the ammunition.

The teen — who WPTV is not naming because she's a minor — told investigators that she did not own, does not have access to and had never used any firearms.

The girl told investigators that her mother, Brooke Lynne Hinkle, 40, sold the firearms after her father died a few years ago but kept the ammunition.

Deputies also found what they described as "deplorable living conditions" at the girl's home, along with cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, deputies arrested Hinkle on charges of child neglect, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 14-year-old girl faces eight counts of intimidation after writing or sending a threat to kill or injure others.

