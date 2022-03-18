3 injured in drive-by shooting in Fort Pierce

Three people are injured following a drive-by shooting in Fort Pierce Friday afternoon.

Fort Pierce police responded to a shooting activity in the area of N. 32nd Street and Avenue B. around 2:30 p.m.

According to police, a dark-colored vehicle, traveling southbound along N. 32nd Street in the area of Avenue B, opened fire on a white 4-door Toyota, injuring three of the occupants.

drive-by shooting in Fort Pierce.PNG

The patients were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Their condition is unknown.

Police said at this time the incident is an active criminal investigation. They are working in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to help solve this case.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Detective Dania Francois at 772-979-1471 or email dfrancois@fppd.org.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477 and remain anonymous.

