'Canes defeat USC, advance to 2nd round of NCAA tournament

The University of Miami (24-10) survived a late surge by the University of Southern California (26-8) to advance to the second round of the NCAA basketball tournament, defeating the Trojans 68-66.

Miami guard Charlie Moore hit two free throws in the final seconds to put the Hurricanes up for good in a game that went back and forth.

Guard Isaiah Wong led Miami with 22 points, and Moore added 16.

Guard Drew Peterson led USC with 17 points.

The Hurricanes will play Auburn on Sunday, who defeated Jacksonville State earlier Friday.

