Detectives seek man wanted for fatal shooting in Martin County

Martin County Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for an armed man they say is responsible for a fatal shooting in Indiantown.

Robert Norwood Jr., 35, of Indiantown is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred Tuesday, March 15, near Jake's Store on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Witnesses told detectives Norwood and the victim were seen arguing in front of the store before Norwood pulled a gun and fired multiple shots hitting the victim.

The sheriff's office said Norwood fled the scene on foot.

He is described as 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds.

Officials said Norwood is armed and dangerous and should not be approached or confronted.

Anyone with information about Norwood, or know anyone who may be helping him, is asked to call Detective Ben Lisle at 772-631-4480, 911 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers.

