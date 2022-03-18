Advertisement

FAU program pairs student veterans with shelter dogs to tackle PTSD

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lenny Polidor is a diligent new dog owner. It’s only been two weeks since he rescued his new puppy, Lena.

He says the decision to get a dog was easy.

Polidor calls his bond with Lena a gift, but the pairing is actually part of a new student veteran program at Florida Atlantic University that's addressing PTSD.

“You don't know you have it, until somebody tells you,” he said. “Sometimes you just don't know what you're dealing with, until somebody points it out to you.”

Polidor is participating in a new program called the "FAU Veteran Canine Rescue Mission,"which is a partnership with the Humane Society of Broward County and Happy With Dogs.

The FAU Veteran Canine Rescue Mission program matches FAU student veterans and alumni veterans with dogs from the Humane Society of Broward County, which will be trained by Happy With Dogs either for service, emotional support or companionship.

The program, which also includes a research component on the human-canine bond, will serve as a resource for more than 1,300 military and veteran students currently at FAU.

Housed within Canines Providing Assistance to Wounded Warriors (C-P.A.W.W.) in FAU's Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing, the FAU Veteran Canine Rescue Mission also is collaborating with FAU's Military and Veterans Student Success Center to ensure students have the tools required for a smooth transition to civilian and academic life.

For more information about C-P.A.W.W. Canines Providing Assistance to Wounded Warriors, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida National Guard soldiers deploying overseas to help Ukrainians
Police report: dramatic details emerge on failed rescue in bridge death
Body of missing diver found off Jupiter coast
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
Mother of Port St. Lucie homicide victim makes plea for help

Latest News

'Canes defeat USC, advance to 2nd round of NCAA tournament
Detectives seek man wanted for fatal shooting in Martin County
South Florida Ukrainians unite to aid homeland
Sustainable art sculpture unveiled in Boca Raton