Girl killed, boy injured in mobile home park double shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
A girl was killed after a double shooting Thursday night at a mobile home park, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were alerted that two victims under the age of 18 suffered from gunshot wounds and were taken to Wellington Medical Center.

Investigators later learned that the victims, a girl and a boy, were shot at Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park located at 1531 Drexel Road sometime between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The victims were transported by a family member to the hospital.

The girl died from her injuries, but the boy is expected to survive. Their names and ages have not been released.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the motive for the shooting is unclear.

Anyone that may have been in the area of Drexel Road during the above time frame, and may have information on this double shooting, is urged to contact Crime Stopper at 1-800-458-TIPS.

