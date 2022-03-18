'I killed a lady on the bridge,' bridge tender texted

A West Palm Beach bridge tender was in court Friday after she was arrested in connection with the February death of a 79-year-old West Palm Beach woman who fell from the Royal Park Bridge.

Artissua Lafay Paulk, 43, of Greenacres, faces a charge of one count of manslaughter by culpable negligence in the death of Carol Wright.

A judge set her bond at $20,000 and issued a no-contact order with witnesses or Wright's family.

Paulk was arrested Thursday after police said their investigation revealed that video evidence contradicted Paulk's statement that she walked outside to check the bridge for vehicles and pedestrians before opening the bridge.

NOW: Artissua Lafay Paulk appearing before the judge, facing charges of manslaughter.



She’s believed to be connected to the death of a 79 yr old woman who fell and died from West Palm bridge.



Judge set bond at $20,000 and issued a no contact order with witnesses or deceased. pic.twitter.com/kafzfVputQ — Danielle Seat (@DanielleSeat) March 18, 2022

A probable cause affidavit obtained by WPTV shows that Paulk's supervisor, who is also her mother-in-law, told her to tell police that she checked the bridge.

"When they talk to you, make dam sure you tell them you walked outside the balcony 3 diff times to make sure no one was past gates n delete this msg..." Paulk's supervisor texted her on Feb. 6, the date of Wright's death.

Attorneys and family members said Wright was pushing her bike along a pedestrian walkway on the bridge when the deck suddenly started to ascend. The family's position is that the bridge tender was negligent.

"I'm here with police I killed a lady on the bridge," the affidavit shows that Paulk texted someone on the afternoon of the incident.

Investigators said that Paulk's actions showed reckless disregard for human life.

Details in the report also said a skateboarder near the bridge tried to save Wright but could not hold on to her hand.

Wright had ridden her bike to a book shop on Palm Beach on Feb. 6 and was returning home, according to attorney Lance Ivey, who is representing her family.

Paulk worked for Florida Drawbridges Inc., which operates the Royal Park Bridge, for about a year and had been assigned to the bridge for two months.

Manslaughter by culpable negligence carries a maximum 15-year prison.

It's unclear if Paulk's supervisor will face charges in the case.

Scripps Only Content 2022