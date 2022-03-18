Kravis Center no longer requires mask, health documentation

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts announced Thursday that masks and health documentation are no longer required to attend events at its venue.

According to the center, the initiative, effective Friday, March 18, comes in response to improving conditions in Palm Beach County, the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health advisers.

"We will continue to welcome and encourage guests to wear masks," said the center on a news release. "Please note that a limited number of artists and touring productions still may have their own health and safety protocols and masks may be required for select performances. Kravis Center event staff and volunteers will continue to wear masks at all performances and events.

Ticket purchasers will be notified with up-to-date guidelines for each performance. They are encouraged to check the specific event page at kravis.org for each performance prior to arrival at the venue.

In the release, Kravis said it still welcomes and encourages masks-wearing.

For questions, call the Box Office at 561-832-7469 Monday through Saturday between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

