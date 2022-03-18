Man steals $2,000 in merchandise from American Pro Sound USA, police say

Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man who stole over $2,000 in merchandise from an audio and visual store in West Palm Beach.

This incident occurred on March 11 at the American Pro Sound USA store located inside the Sunshine Flea Market on the 1900 block of South Military Trail.

Authorities said an unidentified man entered the store and stole speakers, amplifiers and stereo equipment.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

