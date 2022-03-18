Police: 3 children injured in drive-by shooting

Three children, were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday afternoon in Fort Pierce.

Fort Pierce police were called to a shooting in the area of North 32nd Street and Avenue B about 2:30 p.m.

According to police, someone in a dark-colored vehicle, traveling southbound along North 32nd Street in the area of Avenue B, opened fire on a white four-door Toyota, injuring three of the five occupants.

April Lee, a spokeswoman for the Fort Pierce Police Department, told WPTV shots only came from the dark-colored vehicle.

The ages, sexes and conditions of the victims were not released.

One of the victims was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center and two others were transported to St. Mary's Medical Center.

There is no word on their conditions, though an ATF spokesperson said all three were expected to recover from their injuries.

Police said at this time the incident is an active criminal investigation. They are working in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to help solve this case.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Detective Dania Francois at 772-979-1471 or email dfrancois@fppd.org.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477 and remain anonymous.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Fort Pierce Police Department are offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person/persons responsible for the shooting.

