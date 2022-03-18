Advertisement

South Florida Ukrainians unite to aid homeland

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A rally for Ukraine is planned in Delray Beach on Saturday as residents of the war-torn country scramble to find ways to help with the defense of their homeland.

Ukrainians who are living in South Florida continue to look for ways to help.

Dmytro Boszko is a Ukrainian who lives in Boca Raton, whose wife escaped to safety in Slovakia.

Boszko is organizing efforts to raise money, directly wiring it to the Ukrainian government.

"At one of our previous rallies, we collected about $2,000 in cash, and we already sent this money to Ukraine," Bosko said. "It is impossible to sit and do nothing just impossible."

Boszko organized Saturday's rally at the Old School Square in Delray Beach that is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

He said the Ukrainian community is now moving from the shock and helpless feeling at seeing the Russian invasion to an energized determination, inspired by the relentless fight Ukrainians are giving the Russians.

Anton Grytsenko, a native of Ukraine who lives in Boca Raton, is involved with aid efforts. He said his 76-year-old mother is unable to leave Ukraine and even she is in the fight.

"My mother, she is volunteering at territorial defense center. She is helping to make camouflage nets for vehicles, and she is doing everything she can," Grytsenko said.

He says he is hoping to raise awareness of the Ukrainian situation, especially among American politicians.

"We need weapons. The Ukrainian Army needs weapons, needs a system to protect the sky against weapons against Russian aircraft," Grytsenko said.

For many Ukrainian Americans here in South Florida, these days are difficult as they check on relatives overseas and work to do what they can to help those involved in the fight.

"They're expressing all kinds of support," Bozhko said. "It's just very inspiring."

