Sustainable art sculpture unveiled in Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Commuters driving around Boca Raton will see some new art and it’s all made of recycled products.

The City of Boca Raton unveiled its first REcycled REef sculpture at South Beach Park Friday morning.

The sculpture was created by artist Gregory Dirr.

The piece is made of recycled materials, as part of the city's effort to educate the community on how plastic debris directly affects marine life in the area.

The unveiling was followed by a beach cleanup.

