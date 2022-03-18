Advertisement

Tempers flare at meeting to fire Pahokee city manager

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Commissioners in Pahokee called a contentious special meeting on Friday to fire the city manager, and some commissioners are accusing the mayor of wrongdoing.

The city commission has been divided and at odds for nearly a year, and fireworks started flying once again Friday.

The mayor and vice mayor went head-to-head in last week's election. The mayor won, and on Friday they were bickering back-and-forth and shouting at times inside commission chambers.

Vice Mayor Regina Bohlen called Friday's meeting and made a motion to prosecute Mayor Keith Babb, accusing him of illegal distribution of city funds.

Bohlen said the mayor paid the former city manager — who resigned last year — more than $60,000 dollars in sick and vacation pay after the commission voted to wait until they were given more direction.

That motion failed 3 to 2.

Then Bohlen filed another motion to fire the city manager That led to another outburst Friday.

After the exchange, the commission went into recess and the crowd and commissioners practically shouted and yelled at one another for a half hour.

It's still unclear if the city manager will be fired.

