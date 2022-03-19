2 Delray Beach men killed in helicopter crash in Loxahatchee

Two Delray Beach men were identified Saturday as the occupants of a helicopter that crashed Friday in Loxahatchee, the Palm Beach County sheriff's Office said.

Killed were Richard Preiser, 71, and Thomas Stout, 62. PBSO didn't list the pilot of the chopper but a records check found out that both men had pilot licenses.

At 9 p.m. Friday, PBSO Eagle helicopter pilots located what appeared to be the wreckage of a helicopter in the J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area, west of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road and near North Palm Beach County General Aviation Airport. A chopper was last seen on the radar in the area at 4:30 p.m.

Deputies from the Wildlands Unit confirmed both occupants on board are deceased.

The wreckage was secured overnight by PBSO and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation. PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the aircraft was difficult to get to without specialized vehicles.

PBC fire rescue hazmat team, PBSO detectives, crime scene investigators and the medical examiners personnel were on the scene to safely recover the deceased.

The scene has been turned over to National Transportation Safety Board.

Preiser was listed as president of skyline Air LLC in incorporation data.

Stout was the principal owner for Brumardi Investments.

