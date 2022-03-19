Advertisement

2 killed in helicopter crash in Loxahatchee

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were killed in a helicopter crash in Loxahatchee Friday evening.

Officials said a PBSO helicopter located what appears to be the wreckage of a helicopter that was last seen on the radar at 4:30 p.m. in the Corbett area, west of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road.

According to PBSO, the wreckage was located at 9 p.m.

Deputies from the Wildlands Unit confirmed both occupants were killed in the crash.

Detectives are en route to the scene of the crash to investigate further.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified, officials said.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Girl killed, boy injured in mobile home park double shooting
Police report: dramatic details emerge on failed rescue in bridge death
Florida National Guard soldiers deploying overseas to help Ukrainians
1,000 rounds of ammunition found after girl made 'kill list'
'I killed a lady on the bridge,' bridge tender texted

Latest News

Spring training returns, bringing revenue to workers and businesses
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2020, file photo, baseballs occupy a bucket after use during fielding...
Spring training returns bringing revenue to workers and local businesses
San Francisco head coach Todd Golden applauds his team during the first half of a college...
Gators find next basketball coach
Police: 2 children injured in drive-by shooting