Man dies in crash on US Highway 27 in Palm Beach Co.

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
A Miami man died in a crash on US Highway 27 Friday night in Palm Beach County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 49-year-old Avon Park woman driving a SUV southbound on US Highway 27 near mile marker 76 lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons at 8:44 p.m.

The SUV crossed the grassy median and traveled into the northbound lanes, then overturned multiple times, coming to rest on the east shoulder.

The driver and one passenger, a 51-year-old Miami man, were transported to Lakeside Medical Center with minor injuries.

Another passenger, a 40-year-old Miami man, was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.

The case is pending investigation.

