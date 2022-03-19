Advertisement

Man fatally strikes woman while parking his car in Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
A woman was killed in Boynton Beach Friday when a man accidentally drove into her while parking his car.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Ilene Kesselhaut, 78, was standing on the sidewalk next to a driveway, when Howard Feilich, 82, struck her while attempting to back into his driveway.

Feilich mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake and drove onto the sidewalk, striking her.

He continued to back the vehicle in a circle and came to rest in the driveway across the street from his home.

Kesselhaut was transported to Delray Medical Center where she later died.

PBSO said there are no signs of foul play and the incident did not appear to be an intentional act.

PBSO said Kesselhaut and Feilich were related, but did not specify how.

