Campaign Twitter account of Nikki Fried hacked

The campaign Twitter account for Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has been hacked.

A news release for the Democratic gubernatorial candidate said Fried's verified Twitter account "was compromised through a fishing attack" Saturday night.

"We are doing everything we can to get Twitter support to fix it as quickly as possible," the release continued.

According to Florida Politics, the account included a series of tweets promoting the sale of non-fungible tokens and was rebranded with the phrase "Skulltoons" across the top.

Fried's tweets were hidden from the public Sunday morning while her campaign works to regain control of the account.

This is how Nikki Fried's official Twitter account looked on the morning of March 20, 2022.

Her agriculture commissioner account did not appear to be affected.

Fried is seeking to win the Democratic nomination for governor. She is running against former Republican Gov. Charlie Crist, who is now a Democrat in Congress, and state Sen. Annette Taddeo, who represents portions of Miami-Dade County.

The gubernatorial primary is Aug. 23 and the general election is Nov. 8.

