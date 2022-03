Dalton Knecht made a layup with 2:23 left to give Northern Colorado the lead en route to a 74-71 win over Florida Atlantic in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational.

Daylen Kountz had 23 points to lead the Bears (21-15).

Johnell Davis led the Owls (19-15) with 18 points.

Scripps Only Content 2022