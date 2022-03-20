Rallies continue in support of peace in Ukraine

The Ukrainian community and supporters in Palm Beach County are continuing to show solidarity with loved ones overseas.

As unrest continues in Ukraine, so do rallies from people in Delray Beach.

"We're going to continue rallies until the victory in Ukraine from the Russians," said Anton Grytsenko who has helped organize the last three rallies from Boca Raton through Delray Beach.

"I love living in my Boca bubble but i have to come out every weekend to talk about this," said Samantha Danchuk, whose grandparents are from Ukraine. "The fact my son has to understand what is happening right now and asking me things like why are we supporting what do these signs mean you know he's asking about death."

Danchuck was one of dozens with flags and signs. Supporters of Ukraine filled Old School Square hoping to raise awareness and raise funds.

"I've been to Orlando, I've been to Boca Raton, I've been here, it's all over the country that people are supporting it and I've never seen this kind of support because people realize - some people are starting to realize that it may affect them," said Michael Danchuck, a supporter of Ukraine.

The rally also had a table with petition letters for people to sign and mail to Governor Ron Desantis, Senator Marco Rubio and Senator Rick Scott calling for increased support for Ukraine including humanitarian aid, support for Ukrainian citizens and refugees, economics, political action and homeland security of the state of Florida.

Support even came from people like Aleksei Nemenshii, who is from Russia and has family living in Ukraine.

"My aunt is pretty old and she stayed in Ukraine and I worried about her. I call every day. Me and my wife Juliana right now here because we don't support this it's really awful what happened in Ukraine right now," said Nemenshii.

