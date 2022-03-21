Fire damage forces relocation of Boynton Beach polling place

Weekend fire damage to a polling location in Boynton Beach has forced the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections to relocate it.

Alison Novoa, a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, said Tuesday's municipal runoff election for voters of precinct 4026 has been moved from the Sterling Village auditorium to the Boynton Beach Senior Center, less than a mile away along South Federal Highway.

Novoa said firefighters battling a fire to the men's sauna at Sterling Village had to cut a hole in the roof of the building, which is connected to the auditorium, rendering it unusable for Tuesday's runoff election between city commissioner candidates Marit Hedeen and Thomas Turkin.

The Boynton Beach Senior Center was already a polling place for precinct 7186, so it will now accommodate both precincts.

Novoa said the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections has made automated telephone calls to residents of the affected precinct, notifying them of the change, and the city has been placing signage throughout the precinct.

