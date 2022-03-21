Advertisement

Fire damage forces relocation of Boynton Beach polling place

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weekend fire damage to a polling location in Boynton Beach has forced the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections to relocate it.

Alison Novoa, a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, said Tuesday's municipal runoff election for voters of precinct 4026 has been moved from the Sterling Village auditorium to the Boynton Beach Senior Center, less than a mile away along South Federal Highway.

Novoa said firefighters battling a fire to the men's sauna at Sterling Village had to cut a hole in the roof of the building, which is connected to the auditorium, rendering it unusable for Tuesday's runoff election between city commissioner candidates Marit Hedeen and Thomas Turkin.

The Boynton Beach Senior Center was already a polling place for precinct 7186, so it will now accommodate both precincts.

Novoa said the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections has made automated telephone calls to residents of the affected precinct, notifying them of the change, and the city has been placing signage throughout the precinct.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Girl killed, boy injured in mobile home park double shooting
2 Delray Beach men killed in helicopter crash in Loxahatchee
Florida's governor approves $800 million to increase teacher pay
Man fatally strikes woman while parking his car in Boynton Beach
Sustainable art sculpture unveiled in Boca Raton

Latest News

Proposed adventure park won't be built in Port St. Lucie
'Polka King' returns home after aiding Ukrainian refugees
Experts say the biggest thing holding most people back from buying a home is the down...
Faked Out: Con artists copycatting social media profiles lure family and friends into scams
'Russian Oligarch Jets' Twitter account spots plane at PBIA