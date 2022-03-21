Advertisement

Gas prices drop slightly after oil prices drop

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fuel frustrations are starting to ease across South Florida as the price for a gallon of regular drops closer to the $4 mark in some areas.

Drivers are feeling some relief as gas prices start to take a downward turn at gas stations near Palm Beach International Airport.

Gas prices appear to be even lower on the Treasure Coast.

The price for a gallon of regular dropped to $3.91 at Rocket Fuel in Fort Pierce.

Economists say demand is still high because markets are still grappling with the disruption of oil supply caused by the war in Ukraine.

However, China’s recent COVID wave and lockdowns have helped oil prices ease from record highs.

To see how much gas is in your area, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Girl killed, boy injured in mobile home park double shooting
2 Delray Beach men killed in helicopter crash in Loxahatchee
Florida's governor approves $800 million to increase teacher pay
Man fatally strikes woman while parking his car in Boynton Beach
Sustainable art sculpture unveiled in Boca Raton

Latest News

Proposed adventure park won't be built in Port St. Lucie
'Polka King' returns home after aiding Ukrainian refugees
Experts say the biggest thing holding most people back from buying a home is the down...
Faked Out: Con artists copycatting social media profiles lure family and friends into scams
Fire damage forces relocation of Boynton Beach polling place