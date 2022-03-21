Gas prices drop slightly after oil prices drop

Fuel frustrations are starting to ease across South Florida as the price for a gallon of regular drops closer to the $4 mark in some areas.

Drivers are feeling some relief as gas prices start to take a downward turn at gas stations near Palm Beach International Airport.

Gas prices appear to be even lower on the Treasure Coast.

The price for a gallon of regular dropped to $3.91 at Rocket Fuel in Fort Pierce.

Economists say demand is still high because markets are still grappling with the disruption of oil supply caused by the war in Ukraine.

However, China’s recent COVID wave and lockdowns have helped oil prices ease from record highs.

