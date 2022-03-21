Advertisement

Hurricanes dominate No. 2 seed Auburn 79-61 to reach Sweet 16

Miami's Kameron McGusty (23) celebrates after a foul was called against Auburn during the first...
Miami's Kameron McGusty (23) celebrates after a foul was called against Auburn during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Isaiah Wong scored 21 points, Kameron McGusty had 20 and 10th-seeded Miami shut down Auburn's power couple Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler for a 79-61 victory to reach its first Sweet 16 in six years.

The second-seeded Tigers never led, but were down 33-32 at the half before Miami took control with a 15-7 burst to start the second period.

Miami advanced to play 11th-seeded Iowa State in Chicago at the Midwest Regional next week.

Miami's Sam Waardenburg blocks Auburn's Jabari Smith during the second half in the second round...
Miami's Sam Waardenburg blocks Auburn's Jabari Smith during the second half in the second round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Greenville, S.C.

Auburn's Smith finished with 10 points and a game-high 15 rebounds.

Kessler had only two points on 0-of-6 shooting.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Girl killed, boy injured in mobile home park double shooting
Man fatally strikes woman while parking his car in Boynton Beach
2 Delray Beach men killed in helicopter crash in Loxahatchee
2 killed in helicopter crash in Loxahatchee
Sustainable art sculpture unveiled in Boca Raton

Latest News

Owls fall in first round of CBI
Campaign Twitter account of Nikki Fried hacked
Rallies continue in support of peace in Ukraine
2 Delray Beach men killed in helicopter crash in Loxahatchee