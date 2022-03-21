Hurricanes dominate No. 2 seed Auburn 79-61 to reach Sweet 16

Isaiah Wong scored 21 points, Kameron McGusty had 20 and 10th-seeded Miami shut down Auburn's power couple Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler for a 79-61 victory to reach its first Sweet 16 in six years.

The second-seeded Tigers never led, but were down 33-32 at the half before Miami took control with a 15-7 burst to start the second period.

Miami advanced to play 11th-seeded Iowa State in Chicago at the Midwest Regional next week.

Miami's Sam Waardenburg blocks Auburn's Jabari Smith during the second half in the second round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Greenville, S.C.

Auburn's Smith finished with 10 points and a game-high 15 rebounds.

Kessler had only two points on 0-of-6 shooting.

