Plans for new adventure park move forward in Port St. Lucie

Plans for a new adventure park are moving forward in Florida's seventh largest city.

On Monday, Port St. Lucie city council members will hear from city staff members about the business operations plan for the new adventure park.

That includes whether the park will be run by the city, a private company, or a combination of both.

The 38-acre park will be located at the corner of Crosstown Parkway and Cameo Blvd and will cost roughly $25 million dollars.

Right now, only the first of the six phases is funded.

City staff members say they are applying for grants and looking into partnerships and sponsorships to help fully fund the park.

"The site plan includes a BMX track, pump tracks, a skate flow park, a rock-climbing wall, bouldering and parkour courses, ropes, agility courses and zip lines, so it's definitely not your average playground," said Kelly Boatwright, Senior Project Manager, City of Port St. Lucie.

A normal sized playground and amphitheater are also shown in the renderings.

Boatwright said the could also become home to competitions.

"It is envisioned that the track would be USA BMX sanctioned in which case there would be competitive events held there, most likely regularly and maybe even at a state and national level," said Boatwright.

Back in 2020, city leaders held virtual public engagement sessions with residents to gauge which kinds of activities residents were most interested in.

In January 2021, city council members approved a conceptual master site plan for the park.

Boatwright said some amenities will likely require a paid memberships from residents.

The opening date of the park has not yet been determined.

